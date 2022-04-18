Lewis County man, Matthew J. Duncan sentenced for firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Matthew J. Duncan, of Weston, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Duncan, 25, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Duncan, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, admitted to having a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun in March 2021 in Braxton County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Braxton County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

