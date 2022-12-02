Matt Hancock tells MPs ‘pleasure to be here’ in first Commons outing since I’m A Celebrity



The former Health Secretary faced criticism for going on the reality TV show, on which he finished third.He lost the Tory whip over his decision.Mr Hancock was in the Commons to open the second reading debate of his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill.Before he spoke, Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans joked: “This is the third Bill of the day and I know Mr Hancock you appear to be making a habit of coming third these days, so…”Read MoreThe now-independent MP for West Suffolk replied: “I am not quite sure what to make of that. But I am honoured to be third today and let’s see how that goes.“But it’s also a pleasure to be here and to be clean and well-fed.”Matt Hancock faced criticism for his decision to go on I’m A Celebrity / ITVHe said he was able to speak in the Commons from a piece of paper because his dyslexia was identified.He told MPs: “Screening in medical intervention is absolutely standard and valuable. And that way we can help people to live healthy improved lives. So too it is with dyslexia.”The proposed bill would provide universal screening for dyslexia in primary schools.Mr Hancock added: “The current system is broken because identification as dyslexic requires expensive tests that only a few children do and there is a very strong correlation between being able to access those tests and the means of one’s parents.”The 44-year-old lost the Conservative whip when he agreed to take part on I’m a Celebrity. While it is not yet known how much he was paid to appear on the show, his appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins netted him £45,000 according the MPs’ register of interests. The show is due to air next year.Despite his two TV appearances, the West Suffolk MP’s spokesperson has insisted he has “no intention of standing down from politics”.Due to a lack of parliamentary time on Friday, MPs had to stop debating Mr Hancock’s bill, but it will resume on December 9.