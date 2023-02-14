Massachusetts Man Charged with Federal Hate Crime

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A federal grand jury in Boston returned an indictment today charging a Massachusetts man with a federal hate crime.

According to the indictment, John Sullivan willfully caused and attempted to cause bodily injury to victim G.N. through the use of a dangerous weapon, Sullivan’s car, because of G.N.’s actual and perceived race and national origin.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins for the District of Massachusetts and Special Agent in Charge Joe Bonavolonta of the FBI Boston Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Boston Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Torey Cummings for the District of Massachusetts and Trial Attorney Tara Allison of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Updated February 15, 2023