Maryland Surpasses Milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 Tests, Positivity Rate Drops to 8.4%

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, after a series of testing expansions, the State of Maryland has surpassed the milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 tests. As the state prepares to enter Stage Two of reopening, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 8.4% and total current hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest level since April 13.

This has been another week of significant progress on COVID-19 testing for the state. The governor announced on Wednesday that the clinical lab at the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Institute for Genome Sciences is now fully operational and beginning to process tests. This signature, state-of-the-art lab will be the backbone of the state’s sustained testing strategy, pre-positioning the state for any second wave and the next flu season.

State officials continue to encourage Marylanders to get tested, and a no-cost, no-appointment testing site is open today at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

“As we pass the milestone of 400,000 tests, I want to thank all of our health care professionals and providers, scientists and lab technicians, state and local health officials, private sector partners including CVS Health, Rite Aid, and Walmart, and the Maryland National Guard for rising to the challenge of this unprecedented crisis,” said Governor Hogan. “We are and will continue to be much better positioned than most states when it comes to testing, and our strategic stockpile of tests and our successful long-term strategy will ensure that we have a strong and fully functioning supply of tests until such time as there is a vaccine.”

More than 405,000 COVID-19 Tests, 8.4% Positivity Rate. Maryland has now conducted 405,414 COVID-19 tests, including 13,210 tests over the last 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate peaked on April 17, when it reached 26.91%. Since then, it has dropped by more than 68%, down to 8.4% statewide⁠.

Positivity Rate Continues to Decline in Key Jurisdictions. The positivity rate in Baltimore City is at 8. 97%—just above the state average. Frederick County is at 8.39%, Anne Arundel County is at 7.52%, Baltimore County is at 7.23%, and Howard County is at 7.18%—all below the state average.

The positivity rate in Prince George’s County has dropped by nearly 68%, from a high of 41.96% to a current rate of 13.46%. Montgomery County has dropped by more than 64%, from a high of 32.64% to a current rate of 11.58%.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Decline. Maryland’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 1,076, their lowest level since April 13. There are 455 ICU beds and 621 acute care beds currently in use for COVID-19 patients.

Now More Than 115 Major Testing Sites Statewide. With expanded capacity and supplies available, the state has broadened the criteria for COVID-19 testing to include those who are asymptomatic. There are now more than 115 major testing sites in Maryland.

Long-Term Strategy. On April 29, Governor Hogan announced a long-term COVID-19 testing strategy for Maryland, starting with high-priority clusters and outbreaks. The state achieved its short-term goal of 10,000 tests per day before June 1.

