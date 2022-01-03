Maryland Lottery – First Powerball Drawing of 2022

First Powerball Drawing of 2022 Produces $2 Million, $50,000 Winners

Jackpot rolls to $540 million for Jan. 3 drawing

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) The new year kicked off with a few very happy Maryland Lottery Powerball players, including a winner who purchased a ticket in Baltimore City worth $2,000,008. There was no jackpot winner in the New Year’s Day drawing, and the jackpot for the Jan. 3 drawing has rolled to an estimated $540 million annuity option ($384.3 million estimated cash option).

Check your tickets closely because even though no one hit the jackpot on Jan. 1, we had 61,894 Powerball winners statewide, and an additional 5,376 who won playing Double Play.

The following winning tickets were sold for the Jan. 1 Powerball drawing.

$2,000,008 second-tier Powerball with Power Play winning ticket sold at Sam’s Lobby Shop located at 10 N. Calvert St. in Baltimore. The Power Play option doubled the $1 million second-tier prize to $2 million, and a separate line of numbers on the ticket won an additional $8. The lucky retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$50,004 third-tier Powerball winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven #23705 located at in 1527 Forest Dr. in Annapolis.

$50,020 third-tier Powerball winning ticket, with the Double Play feature, sold at Marathon Gas located at 201 Hanover Pike in Hampstead.

The winning Powerball numbers were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50; the Powerball was 7. The winning Powerball Double Play numbers were 4, 6, 7, 10, 30; the Powerball was 9.

With the Powerball jackpot surging past half a billion dollars, the game has been generating many big winners in Maryland over the past month. Since the beginning of December, there have been 16 Powerball tickets worth at least $50,000 sold in Maryland, including one $1 million prize and a pair of $2 million prizes. Five of those tickets were sold between Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins).

The Powerball jackpot rolls to an estimated annuity value of $540 million for the Monday, Jan. 3 drawing with an estimated cash option of $384.3 million. In 2021, Maryland had a total of seven second-tier Powerball wins — three of the tickets had the Power Play option, which doubled the prize to $2 million, while the other four were worth $1 million each. There was also one $10 million Double Play top-prize win from the Sept. 27 drawing. That ticket remains unclaimed.

Watch televised Powerball drawings at 11:22 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.