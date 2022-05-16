Maryland – Greenland Technologies Selects Baltimore County

Governor Hogan Announces Greenland Technologies Selects Baltimore County For Manufacturing Expansion

Will Move Forward With New Facility in White Marsh

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, has selected Baltimore County for the next phase of the company’s major U.S. expansion. Greenland conducted a comprehensive national selection process before selecting Maryland earlier this year, and Baltimore County was selected after a review of multiple criteria including location, workforce, incentives, and logistics.

With the formal selection, Greenland plans to move forward with an approximately 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility located at 5301 Nottingham Drive in White Marsh, where it plans to steadily create new full-time jobs. The facility, which is expected to formally open this July, is central to the company’s strategy of supporting the increased customer demand for its expanding line of electrical industrial vehicles.

“We welcome Greenland Technologies’ new U.S. manufacturing operations to Maryland, and are thrilled to see the company’s vision come to life at its location in Baltimore County,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Greenland’s innovative technologies will allow the company to easily make its mark in the Mid Atlantic and continue growing its presence throughout the nation.”

Established in 2006, Greenland has become one of the world’s largest transmission and drivetrain systems providers for material handling equipment such as forklift trucks that are used in industrial and logistic settings. Greenland Technologies investments in R&D and its successful track record of innovation have established it as a cutting edge, clean energy technology developer, with a proven commitment to embracing the electrification process and incorporating it into the electric industrial vehicle market.

“We are excited and confident in our decision to build out in Maryland given our extensive selection process. As we have moved forward, our selection has been validated each step of the way,” said Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland. “The Governor’s team and local officials clearly share in our vision and enthusiasm for electrification and understand the positive implications on job creation, economic benefit and to Greenland specifically. Having such committed and supportive partners is essential to our long-term success and ability to quickly ramp our new manufacturing facility in support of the strong customer demand for our industrial electric vehicles.”

To support its expansion, the company has submitted a notice of intent to utilize the state’s More Jobs for Marylanders program, administered by the Maryland Department of Commerce. The More Jobs for Marylanders program incentivizes new and existing manufacturers to create new jobs in the state, and to non-manufacturers that locate or expand in Maryland Opportunity Zones.

“We are thrilled that Greenland Technologies’ has chosen Baltimore County as home for its U.S. manufacturing operations,” said Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski. “We are excited to welcome Greenland and more green manufacturing jobs to Baltimore County. Greenland’s innovation and leadership in developing clean, green and zero emission industrial equipment is critical in enabling us to achieving cleaner air and a better Baltimore County.”