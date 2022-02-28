Maryland Governor Takes Part In Prayer Service

Governor Hogan Takes Part In Prayer Service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan attended a special prayer service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Baltimore City.

At the end of the service, the governor said: “I am proud to be here with all of you in this beautiful church, to try to address to you and speak in solidarity of all the people of Maryland that we stand with the brave, proud people of Ukraine. This has united the people of Maryland, America, and the world. Slava Ukraini.”

Termination of Sister State Relationship. Over the weekend, the governor directed the Secretary of State to terminate Maryland’s sister state relationship with the Leningrad Region of Russia, which was first established in 1993. Read the official termination letter.

Additional Actions Against Russia. The governor has also directed state agencies to review any and all contracts, procurements, and holdings that may have ties to Russian entities.

On Friday evening, Government House in Annapolis was lit blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine.