Maryland Governor Statement on School Mask Policy

“Major Step for Normalcy”: Governor Hogan Statement on State Board of Education Vote to Rescind School Mask Policy

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the State Board of Education voted to rescind its school mask policy:

“I want to thank the State Board of Education for heeding our call to rescind its school mask policy. This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country.

“I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all the parents who have spoken out in recent weeks. At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students.

“The General Assembly must now act swiftly to ratify the State Board’s decision.”