Maryland Governor Signs 140 Additional Bills Into Law

Governor Hogan Signs 140 Additional Bills Into Law, Including Historic Budget, Legislation to Cap the Cost of Insulin, Expansion of Dementia Services, and Allowing Paramedics to Administer Vaccines

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan signed an additional 140 bipartisan bills into law, including the state’s historic capital budget, as well as measures to cap the cost of insulin, expand the state’s commitment to fight dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and permanently allow paramedics and EMTs to administer vaccines.

“Today we are signing dozens of impactful measures that directly affect Marylanders’ daily lives, including a historic capital budget that will help build new schools, modernize our parks, and make homeownership more accessible,” said Governor Hogan. “Together, we have put the people’s priorities first, and we have achieved real, common sense bipartisan solutions to change Maryland for the better.”

The governor was joined for today’s signing ceremony—the sixth of 2022—by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

In his opening comments, the governor highlighted the following measures:

This year’s historic $4 billion capital budget, which commits record funding to a number of key priorities—including school construction; the environment, parks and open spaces, and Chesapeake Bay restoration; affordable housing, homeownership assistance, and neighborhood revitalization programs; and local grants to counties and municipalities to improve infrastructure and services.

The Insulin Cost Reduction Act, which caps copayments at $30 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

The Dementia Services Act, to expand the state’s commitment to fight dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Legislation codifying one of the state’s emergency COVID-19 measures to allow paramedics and EMTs to administer vaccines.

