Maryland Governor on Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Governor Hogan Statement on Senate Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the United States Senate:

“This historic bill will grow jobs, expand economic opportunity, and enhance our national security—all without raising taxes. Its overwhelming and bipartisan passage in the Senate is a testament to the fact that this bill has not been driven by the conventional top-down partisan political process. It was driven by leaders and citizens across the country who have been demanding for years that elected officials in Washington on both sides of the aisle finally take action to address America’s crumbling infrastructure.

“I want to thank my partners in the Senate for considering the input of the governors and incorporating every single recommendation of our National Governors Association infrastructure initiative that we presented to them at our Annapolis infrastructure summit, including relieving traffic congestion to boost economic competitiveness, incentivizing public-private partnerships, investing in cybersecurity and resiliency, and cutting red tape on permitting for key projects.

“As the bill advances, we cannot allow the priorities of the American people to be hijacked by partisan politics or the extremes in the House. The overwhelming majority of Americans support this bill and believe it should not be tied to any other legislation. I urge the House to listen to their voices and pass it into law without delay.”

Timeline of Governor Hogan’s Infrastructure Efforts: