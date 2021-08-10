Maryland Governor on Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Governor Hogan Statement on Senate Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the United States Senate:
“This historic bill will grow jobs, expand economic opportunity, and enhance our national security—all without raising taxes. Its overwhelming and bipartisan passage in the Senate is a testament to the fact that this bill has not been driven by the conventional top-down partisan political process. It was driven by leaders and citizens across the country who have been demanding for years that elected officials in Washington on both sides of the aisle finally take action to address America’s crumbling infrastructure.
“I want to thank my partners in the Senate for considering the input of the governors and incorporating every single recommendation of our National Governors Association infrastructure initiative that we presented to them at our Annapolis infrastructure summit, including relieving traffic congestion to boost economic competitiveness, incentivizing public-private partnerships, investing in cybersecurity and resiliency, and cutting red tape on permitting for key projects.
“As the bill advances, we cannot allow the priorities of the American people to be hijacked by partisan politics or the extremes in the House. The overwhelming majority of Americans support this bill and believe it should not be tied to any other legislation. I urge the House to listen to their voices and pass it into law without delay.”
Timeline of Governor Hogan’s Infrastructure Efforts:
- July 26, 2019: As chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA), Governor Hogan launches a year-long national initiative focused on rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure. Throughout the initiative, Governor Hogan convenes summits and study tours across the country and the world.
- March 5, 2020: Governor Hogan meets with House Problem Solvers Caucus and their Senate allies to brief them on his NGA initiative and to urge bipartisan action on a federal infrastructure bill.
- August 5, 2020: Governor Hogan releases a series of recommendations for a federal infrastructure bill, including investing in roads, bridges, waterways, cyber security, and broadband, strengthening public-private partnerships, and eliminating red tape.
- February 12, 2021: Governor Hogan meets with President Biden in the Oval Office. During the meeting, Governor Hogan repeatedly urges President Biden to support a bipartisan infrastructure approach.
- February 24, 2021: Governor Hogan, joined by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, testifies at a U.S. Senate hearing on the importance of passing a bipartisan infrastructure package.
- March 12, 2021: Governor Hogan writes USA Today op-ed urging President Biden to focus on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
- April 23, 2021: Governor Hogan convenes the Annapolis Infrastructure Summit with a bipartisan group of governors, senators, and members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus. At the summit, the group agrees on the scope of the package.
- May 10, 2021: Governor Hogan writes CNBC op-ed outlining a bipartisan infrastructure compromise.
- June 22, 2021: Governor Hogan leads No Labels, Chamber of Commerce, and Business Roundtable campaign urging President Biden to embrace the bipartisan agreement.
- July 29, 2021: Governor Hogan convenes Annapolis cybersecurity summit with top national experts from the private sector, federal government and other states to highlight the bill’s investments in cybersecurity.
- July 29, 2021: Governor Hogan hosts U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Port of Baltimore to tout the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
