Maryland Governor Commemorates ADA Anniversary

Governor Hogan Commemorates 32nd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Larry Hogan marked 32 years since the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act by issuing an official proclamation to honor the anniversary. The Americans with Disabilities Act is a landmark civil rights law that reaffirms the nation’s founding ideal of equality for all by increasing access and opportunity for people with disabilities across all aspects of community life.

“We are proud that Maryland has a strong commitment to providing equal access, opportunity, and choice to our citizens with disabilities,” said Governor Hogan. “We know our state is stronger when all our citizens have the ability to contribute to their communities.”

Maryland is the only state in the nation with a cabinet-level department focused on cross-disability policy. The Maryland Department of Disabilities (MDOD) provides advocacy and guidance to ensure that state entities deliver services in the most integrated settings possible, develop consistent policies affecting those with disabilities, and consider the diverse needs of all when making decisions that impact Marylanders.

“The Maryland Department of Disabilities is committed to the promise of a Maryland in which all people with disabilities have the knowledge and influence to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” said MDOD Secretary Carol A. Beatty, who received the proclamation from Governor Hogan.

Every July in Maryland is Disability Culture and Achievements Month following the signing of an executive order last year by Governor Hogan. Throughout the month, the state celebrates the societal achievements and cultural contributions of Marylanders with disabilities.