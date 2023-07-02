Maryland AG Statement on Legalization of Recreational Cannabis

Statement from Maryland Attorney General Brown on Legalization of Recreational Cannabis Sales in Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD (STL.News) Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown issued the following statement on the legalization of recreational cannabis sales for adult use in Maryland today: “Today, Maryland takes a significant step forward in rectifying past injustices. In legalizing cannabis, we are abandoning a failed criminal justice policy that perpetuated the over-policing, over-arrest, and over-incarceration of too many Marylanders, particularly Black and brown people.
“Marylanders overwhelmingly support this initiative, and it’s my commitment to honor the will of the people. The cannabis industry that we stand up to today must be rooted in fairness and equity. This means expunging the records of those targeted in the enforcement of cannabis laws, ensuring fair and equitable access to cannabis licensing and other business opportunities, and empowering disproportionately impacted communities through reinvestment.
“We must work together to help rectify the wrongs of the past and pave the way for a more just
and prosperous future for all Marylanders.”
SOURCE: Maryland Attorney General
