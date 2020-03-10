Marshall County man Michael J. Blake admits to drug trafficking

(STL.News) – Michael J. Blake, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Blake, age 40, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Blake admitted to having methamphetamine in October 2019 in Marshall County.

Blake faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE