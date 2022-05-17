Marlina Nannett Martinez Sentenced for Trafficking Drugs

Wolf Point meth dealer, Marlina Nannett Martinez sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking drugs on Fort Peck Indian Reservation

(STL.News) A Wolf Point woman who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the community and around the Fort Peck Indian Reservation was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Marlina Nannett Martinez, 24, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

Court documents filed by the government alleged that Martinez distributed meth and fentanyl pills. When law enforcement searched her residence in October 2020, they found an out-of-state fentanyl supplier, approximately 15 grams of meth that Martinez tried to conceal, a rifle, and fentanyl pills sitting in the open on a table.

There was a young child in the residence. Individuals reported to law enforcement in interviews that they had bought illegal pills and meth from Martinez.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fort Peck Law Enforcement Services and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today