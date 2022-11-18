Market Watch: Nifty may tumble towards 18K in short term

Tracking negative cues from global peers, benchmark equity indices snapped four-week gaining streak and closed lower for the second straight day on Friday, dragged by auto and private sector bank stocks.The 30-share Sensex ended 87 points lower at 61,663, while its broader peer Nifty 50 settled just above the 18,300 level.Among Sensex stocks, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top losers in today’s trading, falling about 1-2.4%. ITC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Titan and Wipro also ended with cuts. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, HUL, SBI, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra ended the session with gains.Sectorally, the Nifty Auto dropped 1.18% and Nifty Oil & Gas declined 0.72%. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare index also closed lower. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 fell 0.51% and Smallcap50 dropped 0.26%.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.11% and China’s Shanghai Composite plunged 0.58% while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.06%.The Indian rupee inched lower on Friday and ended at 81.68 per US dollar, down from 81.65 in the previous session. Whereas, the Brent crude January futures rose 0.22% to $89.97 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,054 stocks declined, 1,448 gained and 124 remained unchanged. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies decreased by Rs 86,000 crore to Rs 282.34 lakh crore.Mr Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan said Nifty is expected to tumble towards 18,100-18000 in the short term.That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.