Market Watch: Nifty has strong support at 18,000

Ignoring the subdued mood in the global market, domestic equity indices recouped early losses and closed with gains on Thursday, the day of monthly F&O expiry, led by gains in banking, financials and IT stocks. The Nifty50 index closed 68 points or 0.38% higher at 18,191, while S&P BSE Sensex rose 223 points or 0.37% to settle at 61,134.From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers, rising about 1.5-2%. ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, M&M and Wipro also closed with gains.On the other hand, Tata Motors, Titan, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Nestle and Bajaj Finserv closed with cuts. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE surged by Rs 1.33 lakh crore to Rs 282.45 lakh crore.Sectorally, the Nifty Metal advanced 1.08% and Nifty Bank surged 1%. Auto, financials, pharma, realty and IT stocks also closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 ended flat and Smallcap50 rose 0.12%.Asian markets ended in the red as the Covid surge in China cast a shadow over markets across the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.94%, South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.93% and China's Shanghai Composite declined 0.44%.The Indian rupee eked out slim gains on Thursday. It ended at 82.79 per dollar against its previous close of 82.85. The Brent crude March futures declined 1.51% to $82.72 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,874 stocks gained, 1,604 declined and 150 remained unchanged.Mr Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan said if Nifty crosses the level of 18200 & sustains in the higher territory then it can march towards 18400 in the short term. On the other hand, the level of 18000 will continue to provide cushion on the downside.