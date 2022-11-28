Market Watch: Consolidation time ahead for Nifty?

Welcome to ETMarkets Watch, your daily wrap-up to the day on Dalal Street. I am Nikhil Agarwal.Defying the subdued mood in global equity markets today amid protests over harsh Covid restriction in China, Reliance Industries on Monday single handedly lifted Sensex and Nifty to fresh record highs.The 30-share Sensex ended 211 points higher at 62,504, while its broader peer Nifty50 ended above the 18,550 level after touching a new peak of 18,614.In the Sensex pack, Reliance, Nestle, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers in today’s session, rising about 0.5-3.5%. Wipro, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, TCS and SBI also opened higher.On the other hand, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, HDFC, M&M and Maruti closed lower.Sectorally, the Nifty Oil & Gas rose 1.60% and Nifty Auto surged 0.61%. Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal, on the other hand, closed lower. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 advanced 0.57% and Smallcap50 increased 1.03%.Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.42%, South Korea’s Kospi plunged 1.21% and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.75%.The rupee recovered its opening losses to end largely flat against the dollar. The rupee closed at 81.67 per dollar against 81.68 in the previous session. While the Brent crude February futures fell 2.93% to $81.28 per barrel.The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,090 stocks gained, 1,508 declined and 186 remained unchanged. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE increased by Rs 1.33 lakh crore to Rs 285.89 lakh crore.Mr Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said we may see some consolidation in the market amid mixed global cues. However, the bias would remain on the positive side. That’s all for now. Do check out ETMarkets.com for all the news, market analysis, investment strategies and dozens of stock recommendations. Enjoy your evening. Bye Bye.