Market Trading Guide: PVR among 4 stock recommendations for Monday – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times06 Nov 2022, 03:17 PM ISTBenchmark equity indices closed in the green zone last week, despite the US Fed's 75 bps rise in interest rate. In the last week, S&P BSE Sensex rose 991 points or 1.65% to settle at 60,950, while Nifty50 closed at 18,117, up 330 points or 1.86%."The short-term trend of Nifty remains up, and the market is placed to show a decisive up move above the hurdle of 18,100-18,200 levels. A further sustainable up move from here is expected to pull Nifty towards 18,500-18,600 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17950 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Monday:

Buy PVR at Rs 1,820-1,840Target Price: Rs 1950

Stop Loss: Rs 1760PVR recently found support around the Rs 1,630 levels in September 2022, which also roughly coincides with previous intermediate lows of the stock. The stock has subsequently risen and made higher bottoms in the last few weeks. In the process, the stock has broken out of a tight range. Momentum readings like the 14-day RSI, too, are in rising mode and not overbought, which is encouraging.(Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities)Buy Ceat at Rs 1575-1590Target Price: Rs 1700

Stop Loss: Rs 1509Ceat has corrected from a high of Rs 1,785 touched in September 2022. The stock recently found support at the 1472 level, which also roughly coincides with the 50-day SMA. The stock has since then bounced back and broken out of the previous swing highs of Rs 1,573, indicating the stock is set to continue its short-term uptrend. Daily momentum readings like the 14-day RSI are in rising mode after recently moving above its 9-day EMA.(Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities)Buy Piramal Enterprises near Rs 880Target Price: Rs 980

Stop Loss: Rs 830The stock corrected around 50% from the peak of Rs 1,651 (adjusted price). At this juncture, it is hovering at the 61.8% retracement of the previous rally and also we are witnessing a hammer formation on the monthly chart.(Mehul Kothari – AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi)Buy National Aluminium near Rs 73Target Price: Rs 78

Stop Loss: 70.5In Friday's session, most of the metal stocks underwent strong upside momentum. Meanwhile, the stock confirmed a small range breakout above 72.5. Price action also has a positive placement of momentum oscillators.(Mehul Kothari – AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

