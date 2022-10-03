Market Trading Guide: ITC among 6 stock recommendations for Tuesday

Sell Futures at Rs 8,560Target Price: Rs 8,375Stop Loss: Rs 8,680

On the daily chart, the price has given a breakout of a broadening wedge pattern with long bearish candlesticks, which indicates a bearish reversal in the counter. After the breakout, the price has also shifted just below the 50 exponential moving averages, which points out that the stock is now in negative territory.

(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)

