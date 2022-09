Target Price: Rs 197Stop Loss: Rs 182

On a four-hourly chart, the stock witnessed a sharp up-move, and the price made a high of Rs 198.40 and then traded in lower highs and lower lows formation till the prior demand zone, indicating a healthy correction. However, the price has also formed hammer candlesticks and settled just above the 50 exponential moving averages, indicating a good bullish setup for the next rally.

(Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio)