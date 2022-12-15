Market Trading Guide: BSE among 5 stock recommendations for Friday

Target: Rs 108

Stop Loss: Rs 93The stock has been in a strong uptrend with a series of higher-high and higher-low formations on the daily chart, and indicating a breakout above Rs 95 zone. This has strengthened the trend to anticipate further rise in the coming days. The RSI also is well placed with strength indicated and is on the rise with immense potential visible on the upside. The chart remains attractive and with overall bias positive, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of Rs 108 keeping the stop loss of Rs 93.(Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)