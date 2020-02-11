Market Leader Launches Agent-Owned ZIP Codes with Exclusive HouseValues Seller Leads

BELLEVUE, WASH. (STL.News) – Market Leader, the pioneer in lead generation and real estate technology, has announced the launch agent-owned ZIP codes for its HouseValues leads. First launched in 1999, HouseValues offers prospective home sellers a personalized home valuation and comparative market analysis, then passes consumer information on to a real estate agent that has signed up to receive HouseValues leads in their area.

Starting today, agents have the option to own an entire ZIP code and prevent other agents from receiving HouseValues leads in that area. Agents purchasing exclusivity would receive all leads generated from HouseValues.com in the ZIP code(s) they own.

With 90 percent of consumers using the internet for their real estate-related searches, as reported by NAR, HouseValues provides agents a way to get in front of consumers beginning that journey online. Each HouseValues lead comes with insights, including property details and listing timeframe, that are sent directly to an agents’ CRM.

“Market Leader pioneered lead generation in the real estate industry over twenty years ago, giving agents and brokers access to new lead sources and ways to grow their businesses,” said Robert Vickers, General Manager at Market Leader. “Providing agents the opportunity to own their markets, exclusively, in today’s uber-competitive real estate landscape delivers an unrivalled advantage and we’re thrilled to be offering this new way for our customers to differentiate themselves.”

“Market Leader and HouseValues have been phenomenal value-adds for my business since 2016,” said Aubie Pouncey, Broker KW Pacific NW. “HouseValues is a great lead source and knowing the leads I receive are mine alone is great. The ability to lock down my entire ZIP code is a major win in my market. Not to mention the endless marketing opportunities I now have since I can market HouseValues as a national portal to grow my personal business – this is huge.”

Using the national brand power and domain authority that HouseValues.com has established over the past 20+ years, Market Leader leverages HVs’ online presence online to generate seller leads for real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada. With a team of dedicated advertising experts driving high-intent traffic to HouseValues.com, Market Leader is a Premier Google Partner and has spent the last 20 years gaining domain authority on search engines.

About Market Leader

A pioneer in lead generation, custom websites, CRM, and marketing software, Market Leader provides innovative cloud-based sales and marketing solutions for the real estate industry. Since 1999, Market Leader has helped hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals succeed and grow their businesses. Today, Market Leader powers more than 250,000 agents, teams, brokerages, and franchises across the United States and Canada. Market Leader is part of the Constellation Real Estate Group, a division of Constellation Software, Inc. The Constellation Real Estate Group acquires and invests in real estate software brands that are committed to providing long-term solutions and partnerships with franchises, brokers, agents, MLSs, and associations. Over 500,000 real estate agents, teams, and brokerages across North America rely on CREG’s products and services to power, manage, and grow their businesses.

For more information about Market Leader, visit: https://www.marketleader.com

For more information on the Constellation Real Estate Group, visit: https://www.constellationreg.com