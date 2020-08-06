Marathon Oil Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Capital Efficiency Improvement Drives Positive Guidance Revisions

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) today reported a second quarter 2020 net loss of $750 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net loss was $477 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $9 million, or $86 million before changes in working capital.

Highlights

Second quarter capital expenditures of $137 million on successful and efficient pause in drilling and completion activity; reducing full year capital expenditure guidance to $1.2 billion on strong execution and capital efficiency

Second quarter total Company oil production of 197,000 net bopd, inclusive of approximately 11,000 net bopd of curtailments

Raising full year 2020 total Company oil production outlook to 190,000 net bopd at the midpoint of guidance, inclusive of year-to-date curtailments; prior guidance excluded production curtailments

Second quarter U.S. unit production cost of $4.09 per boe; lowest level since becoming an independent exploration and production company

$3.0 billion undrawn revolving credit facility and $522 million of cash and cash equivalents at end of second quarter; July 3rd pro-forma cash balance of $611 million with receipt of Alternative Minimum Tax refund

Positioned for free cash flow generation at commodity prices well below current forward curve with second half 2020 free cash flow breakeven in low $30/bbl WTI range

