Maple Heights man Timothy James Goodner indicted on arson charge from May 30 demonstrations in Downtown Cleveland

(STL.News) – Justin Herdman, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that a federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland, Ohio has returned a one count indictment charging Timothy James Goodner, age 19, of Maple Heights with arson. According to court documents, Goodner was involved in an act of arson concerning the Shaia’s Parking Lot attendant booth on 1242 West 3rd Street on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.

“Today’s indictment reflects the continued resolve of federal law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute those individuals responsible for the widespread damage in our downtown on May 30,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “This defendant is alleged to have committed arson during the riot that followed an otherwise peaceful, Constitutionally-protected assembly. We will continue to seek out and prosecute those who were engaged in similar acts on that day.”

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Goodner and other persons gathered around an attendant booth in the West 3rd Street parking lot during the demonstrations on May 30th. Images and videos released from that day show a suspect setting fire to cardboard boxes and paper towels and then placing them inside the attendant booth. Goodner is then allegedly observed contributing to the fire by placing boxes and other combustible products inside the both to help accelerate the burning.

Afterwards, the Cleveland Division of Police released images and video of suspects committing various criminal acts from the demonstrations to the media. Goodner was identified via these images from numerous anonymous tips by his clothing and a visible tattoo.

Goodner was arrested and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on June 22, 2020, by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on an active warrant obtained by the Cleveland Police Department for aggravated arson.

A charge is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE