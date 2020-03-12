Manchester Man Mike Cruz Charged with Dealing Fentanyl

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment yesterday charging Mike Cruz, also known as Mike Flores and “Mega,” 30, of Manchester, with fentanyl distribution offenses.

As alleged in court documents, in January 2020, law enforcement received information that Cruz was distributing large quantities of narcotics from his Manchester apartment. On February 18, 2020, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 50 grams of fentanyl from Cruz.

Cruz was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in Manchester on February 27, 2020. At the time of his arrest he possessed approximately 100 grams of compressed fentanyl. On that date, a search of his vehicle also revealed approximately 2,000 dose bags of fentanyl and a search of his residence revealed $29,408 in cash.

Cruz has been detained since his arrest.

The indictment charges Cruz with one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Each of the charges carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret Maigret Donovan.

