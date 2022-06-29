Rosebud Man Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rosebud, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Damon Clyde Has Horns, age 41, was indicted on March 8, 2022. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on June 24, 2022, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that between October 6, 2021, and March 8, 2022, in the District of South Dakota, Has Horns, a person required to register as a sex offender by reason of conviction under federal law, knowingly failed to register and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Has Horns is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler is prosecuting the case.

Has Horns was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today