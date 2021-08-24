Maine Governor Welcomes Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Nirav D. Shah released the following statements today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older:

“The FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a very welcome milestone in our battle against this pandemic, reaffirming that the vaccine is safe and highly effective,” said Governor Janet Mills. “With the more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant driving a surge in cases and hospitalizations and threatening the lives of Maine people, there is no time to waste in getting your shot. Getting vaccinated may save your life, the life of a family member or friend, or the life of a child not yet eligible for a vaccine.”

“Today’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine reinforces the robust scientific evidence that the vaccine is safe, effective, and unquestionably better than running the risk of getting COVID-19, especially with the Delta variant circulating across the state,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. “Maine people’s adherence to the science throughout the pandemic has kept our state at the forefront in our COVID-19 response. But we must not let up. I urge all those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to make a plan to get their shot as soon as possible.”

“While Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine had already met the rigorous scientific standards of the emergency use authorization, today’s approval should give Maine people even more confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective,” said Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, there’s no better time than now to roll up your sleeve. We’re still in this pandemic, and vaccination is the best tool we have against the virus.”

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a vaccine, please visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.