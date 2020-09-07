Maine Governor Mills Statement Honoring Labor Day

Augusta, ME (STL.News) Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Labor Day:

“Today, let us pay tribute to the generations of hardworking men and woman who, standing in solidarity, fought day in and day out to deliver safer working conditions, higher wages, better health care, and countless other opportunities and protections for themselves and others. Unions formed the backbone of our nation – the middle class – and it is their courage, conviction, and strength that has improved the lives and livelihoods of thousands of men and women across this country. Today, let us continue to recognize that when working people thrive, Maine thrives; America thrives.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE