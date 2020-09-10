Madison, Wis; Grand Jury Returns Indictments | USAO-WDWI

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments yesterday. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Merrill Man Charged with Environmental, Fraud & Tax Crimes

Kevin Shibilski, 59, Merrill, Wisconsin, is charged with storing and disposing of hazardous waste without a permit, in his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer of 5R Processors, Ltd., a Wisconsin company involved in the recycling of electronic waste from corporate and institutional clients and from manufacturers that participate in a manufacture-take-back program. The indictment alleges that Shibilski illegally stored and disposed of broken and crushed glass from cathode ray tubes that was hazardous due to lead-toxicity at facilities in Wisconsin and Tennessee.

The indictment also charges Shibilski with eight counts of wire fraud by taking in over $5.76 million from clients but failing to recycle over 8.3 million pounds of their crushed glass from cathode ray tubes that had lead in them and instead stockpiling it at 5R Processors’ warehouses in Wisconsin and Tennessee. The final count of the indictment alleges that Shibilski conspired to defraud the United States by the nonpayment and evasion of more than $850,000 in employment and income taxes for 5R Processors and its nominee entities.

In related cases, Thomas Drake, 80, Jasper, Georgia; James Moss, 61, Ladysmith, Wisconsin; and Bonnie Dennee, 66, Phillips, Wisconsin, who all held positions with 5R Processors, have been charged with conspiring to store and transport hazardous waste without the required permits. Moss also has been charged with conspiring to evade the payment of employment taxes and income taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Drake, Moss, and Dennee have entered into plea agreements with the United States. Moss pleaded guilty on September 1, and his sentencing is scheduled for November 13. Plea hearings for Drake and Dennee have not taken place.

If convicted, Shibilski faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on the charge of storing and disposing of hazardous waste without a permit, 20 years on each wire fraud charge, and five years on the tax charge.

The charges against Shibilski are the result of an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division; IRS Criminal Investigation; and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Law Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Graber and James Cha with EPA Regional Criminal Enforcement Counsel are handling the prosecution.

Madison Man Charged with Armed Robbery & Gun Crimes

Nathaniel W. Homestead, 29, Madison, Wisconsin, is charged with the armed robbery of a Madison business. The indictment alleges that on July 19, 2020, Homestead robbed the Ground Zero Coffee Shop on Williamson Street and that during the robbery he displayed a firearm. The indictment also charges him with possessing a loaded firearm during that crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

If convicted, Homestead faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the armed robbery charge, a mandatory minimum penalty of five years on the charge of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, and a maximum of 10 years on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal law requires that any sentence imposed on the charge of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

The charges against Homestead are the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson is handling the prosecution.

Madison Man Charged with Gun & Drug Crimes

Keefer Goodman, 28, Madison, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed a loaded 9mm pistol and the methamphetamine on July 21, 2020.

If convicted, Goodman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the drug charge. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow is handling the prosecution.

Madison Man Charged with Gun Crime & Possessing Marijuana for Distribution

Ramogi Carr, Jr., 19, Madison, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that on February 18, 2020, he possessed a loaded 9mm pistol and the marijuana.

If convicted, Carr faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a maximum penalty of five years on the marijuana charge. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the Verona Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow is handling the prosecution.

Madison Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm

Corvalis Stewart, 33, Madison, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on August 20, 2020, he possessed a loaded .40 caliber firearm.

If convicted, Stewart faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow is handling the prosecution.

Sun Prairie Man Charged with Being a Felon In Possession of Ammunition

Marvin Coates, 33, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition. The indictment alleges that on June 23, 2019, he possessed .40 caliber ammunition.

If convicted, Coates faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma is handling the investigation.

The indictments charging Homestead, Goodman, Carr, Stewart, and Coates have been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach emphasizes coordination between state and federal prosecutors and all levels of law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, and violent crimes and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.

Eau Claire Man Charged with Methamphetamine Distribution

Zachary K. Tepsa, 33, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is charged with distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that he distributed the methamphetamine on March 12, 2019.

If convicted, Tepsa faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson is handling the prosecution.

