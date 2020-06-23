LVMPD Investigates Officer Involved Shootings of Citrus Hills Avenue

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 22, 2020 at approximately 10:04 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of an adult male swinging a sword at an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue. As officers approached the apartment, they observed a male with a sword slung behind his back yelling in a downstairs outside balcony.

Officers backed off and began a dialog with the suspect and were attempting to deescalate the situation. After several minutes, the suspect pulled out a firearm and aimed it towards the officers. Several officers fired towards the suspect and he retreated into the apartment. The incident was then treated as a barricade and SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded. Approximately three hours later, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was transported to UMC and treated for minor injuries.

This is the tenth officer involved shooting of 2020. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE