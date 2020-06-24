LVMPD: Fatal Crash Auto vs Auto at S. Durango Dr. and W. Patrick Ln.

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 24, 2020, at approximately 12:29 a.m., an auto versus auto fatal traffic collision occurred on S. Durango Drive and W. Patrick Lane. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2005 Honda S2000 convertible was traveling southbound S. Durango Drive from the left of three travel lanes north of W. Patrick Lane.

A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound S. Durango Drive from the middle of three travel lanes next to the Honda. For an unknown reason the Honda entered the middle travel lane striking it’s right side with the left front of the Volkswagen. Both vehicle crossed the intersection at W. Patrick Lane and left the roadway to the right. both vehicles then struck a brick wall while rotating. The Volkswagen over-turned striking the top of the Honda and it’s driver. Both vehicles came to rest with the Volkswagen remaining upside down on it’s roof. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen remained at the collision scene and did not show any signs of impairment. The driver of the Honda suffered injuries that were beyond medical treatment and was pronounced deceased by responding medical personnel. The Driver of the Honda’s death marked the 45th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

