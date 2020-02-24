Lowcountry Men Carlos Ravenel and Gordon William Brock Plead Guilty in Federal Court to Distributing Heroin and Fentanyl Causing Death

(STL.News) – Acting United States Attorney A. Lance Crick announced today that Carlos Ravenel, 37, of North Charleston, and Gordon William Brock, 49, of Mount Pleasant, have each pleaded guilty in federal court to Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl Resulting in Death.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on November 20, 2018, EMS, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and members of the Charleston DEA Task Force responded to a 911 call regarding an opioid overdose in Mount Pleasant. When EMS arrived, they discovered the male victim had already died. Toxicology and autopsy reports showed that heroin and fentanyl toxicity caused his death.

While officers were at the home, they were notified that a woman had also overdosed from opioids and was at a nearby hospital. Law enforcement met with the woman, who was recovering from an overdose from the same drugs. A swift investigation ensued to find both the dealer and the deadly batch of drugs.

The evidence led law enforcement to conduct a search at the home of Gordon William Brock, where officers found heroin and fentanyl. Further investigation revealed that the day before the two overdoses, Carlos Ravenel sold a heroin-fentanyl mix to one of his sub-distributors. The sub-distributor then sold the drugs to Brock. The following day, Brock distributed the lethal drugs to the male victim, who was with the female victim at the time.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel of Charleston accepted the guilty pleas and will impose sentences after he has received and reviewed sentencing reports prepared by the United States Probation Office. The maximum penalty for Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl Resulting in Death is imprisonment for Life and/or a fine of $1,000,000.

The case was investigated by agents of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston DEA Task Force, with assistance provided by Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jamie Lea Schoen of the Charleston is prosecuting the case.

