Louisiana Governor Edwards Signed Bills into law

June 14, 2022
Maryam Shah

Bills Signed by Gov. Edwards

Baton RougeLA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2022 Legislative Session.

  • ACT 282—SB 3 Provides for distribution of monies collected from enforcement actions of coastal use permits.
  • ACT 284—SB 87 Provides relative to the capital outlay process.
  • ACT 285—SB 103 Provides relative to legal malpractice.
  • ACT 286—SB 258 Provides relative to voting and the holding of elections impaired as the result of a declared emergency or disaster.
  • ACT 287—SB 364 Provides for the rulemaking authority of the Louisiana Tax Commission.
  • ACT 288—HB 1080 Provides relative to broadband.
  • ACT 289—SB 7 Grants a permanent benefit increase to system retirees and beneficiaries.
  • ACT 290—SB 46 Provides relative to group insurance benefits for certain clerks of court.
  • ACT 291—SB 51 Adds a second commissioner to the Twenty-Second Judicial District Court and authorizes commissioners to preside over domestic violence cases and civil matters.
  • ACT 292—SB 83 Creates the Council on Medicaid Pharmacy Reimbursement.
  • ACT 293—SB 88 Provides relative to insurance benefits for retirees of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
  • ACT 294—SB 93 Designates the Gulf Fritillary as the official state butterfly.
  • ACT 295—SB 101 Provides relative to the traffic violations bureau in certain city courts.
  • ACT 296—SB 106 Provides relative to disciplinary proceedings by a professional or occupational board or commission.
  • ACT 297—SB 111 Repeals provisions creating the establishment, location, purpose, and use of the Tioga Heritage Park and Museum.
  • ACT 298—SB 121 Provides relative to the display of pharmacy permits.
  • ACT 299—SB 146 Provides for health insurance coverage of cancer treatments.
  • ACT 300—SB 157 Provides for access to criminal history records and identification files by the office of technology services.
  • ACT 301—SB 159 Provides relative to insurance benefits for retirees of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
  • ACT 302—SB 176 Amends the Blind Persons’ Literacy Rights and Education Act.
  • ACT 303—SB 193 Provides for the reapportionment plans of school boards.
  • ACT 304—SB 197 Allows groundwater district commission members appointed by certain entities that furnish water for rural or municipal use to be employees of such entities.
  • ACT 305—SB 201 Adds contract attorneys of district public defender offices to group health insurance coverage offered by parish governments.
  • ACT 306—SB 215 Provides for assessment of attorney fees when certain municipal fire and police civil service boards reverse a decision of an appointing authority.
  • ACT 307—SB 250 Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness.
  • ACT 308—SB 261 Provides for public postsecondary education transfer pathways.
  • ACT 309—SB 268 Provides relative to opioid treatment programs for pregnant women.
  • ACT 310—SB 285 Makes technical changes to update cross references to gaming laws and authorizes the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to conduct open meetings via video conferencing
  • ACT 311—SB 318 Provides relative to the advertising, promoting, and conducting of certain live musical performances.
  • ACT 312—SB 324 Provides relative to qualifications for licensure by the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry.
  • ACT 313—SB 328 Provides relative to the Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners.
  • ACT 314—SB 398 Provides relative to juror compensation rates.
  • ACT 315—SB 407 Requires schools to store epinephrine in the classrooms of certain students.
  • ACT 316—SB 442 Provides relative to certain third-party sellers on the online marketplace.
  • ACT 317—SB 485 Provides relative to the Delachaise Security and Improvement District.
  • ACT 318—SB 486 Provides relative to clerks of court.
  • ACT 319—SB 493 Provides relative to certain drainage districts.
  • ACT 320—HB 182 Provides relative to third-party administrators.
  • ACT 321—HB 235 Provides relative to the governing commission of the Jackson Parish Hospital Service District.
  • ACT 322—HB 237 Provides relative the administration of tests by the state examiner for certain positions in the city of Shreveport.
  • ACT 323—HB 244 Provides relative to public school calendar requirements.
  • ACT 324—HB 245 Provides relative to minors taken into protective custody from schools.
  • ACT 325—HB 263 Requires the establishment of check-out procedures at public schools and school districts.
  • ACT 326—HB 266 Provides relative to the Louisiana Commission on HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment.
  • ACT 327—HB 270 Provides for naming the Kenner council on aging building in Kenner after Mable Trepagnier Brown.
  • ACT 328—HB 287 Requires the annual occupational license tax levied on certain computer programming businesses to be set at a flat rate.
  • ACT 329—HB 301 Provides relative to a driver’s license duplicate designation.
  • ACT 330—HB 308 Provides relative to the unemployment compensation weekly benefit amount.
  • ACT 331—HB 317 Provides for hurricane, named storm, and wind and hail deductibles.
  • ACT 332—HB 349 Provides relative to the removal of school bus operators.
  • ACT 333—HB 363 Provides relative to the student growth component in the evaluation of teachers and administrators.
  • ACT 334—HB 377 Provides relative to fingerprinting all persons arrested for any offense involving operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • ACT 335—HB 417 Authorizes early learning centers to maintain a supply of auto-injectable epinephrine.
  • ACT 336—HB 469 Creates the Delta Bike Trail Commission.
  • ACT 337—HB 473 Provides relative to fees for production of public records.
  • ACT 338—HB 509 Requires the state Department of Education to review laws pertaining to teacher training and submit a related report to the legislature.
  • ACT 339—HB 532 Provides relative to health insurance coverage for fire employees.
  • ACT 340—HB 572 Provides for the advertisement of condemned property.
  • ACT 341—HB 582 Joins Louisiana to the licensed professional counselors interstate compact.
  • ACT 342—HB 587 Modifies the composition of the Lakefront Management Authority.
  • ACT 343—HB 604 Provides for the transfer of ownership of a vehicle to an insurer.
  • ACT 344—HB 625 Provides relative to off-site locations of behavioral health service providers.
  • ACT 345—HB 630 Designates certain portions of highways in Iberia Parish and St. Martin Parish.
  • ACT 346—HB 647 Provides relative to the Mid-City Security District in Orleans Parish.
  • ACT 347—HB 669 Provides relative to background checks of private training or driving instructor training schools or agencies.
  • ACT 348—HB 679 Provides relative to certain statements required to be filed by elected officials.
  • ACT 349—HB 732 Provides relative to the Louis Armstrong Park Authority and Historic Jazz District in Orleans Parish.
  • ACT 350—HB 776 Designates a portion of Interstate 49 in Shreveport, Louisiana, as “The Cooper Road Pioneers Memorial Interchange.”
  • ACT 351—HB 777 Provides relative to the secretary for the municipal fire and police civil service board in certain municipalities.
  • ACT 352—HB 780 Provides relative to historic preservation and economic development in downtown Houma.
  • ACT 353—HB 791 Provides relative to charter fishing without required credentials.
  • ACT 354—HB 797 Provides relative to the BioDistrict New Orleans in Orleans Parish.
  • ACT 355—HB 818 Provides relative to certain expedited hearing schedules.
  • ACT 356—HB 827 Provides relative to screening of children for autism spectrum disorder.
  • ACT 357—HB 828 Increases the gross annual sales threshold under which a home-based preparer of low-risk foods may qualify for the protections of the statute known commonly as the cottage food law.
  • ACT 358—HB 832 Designates Act 444 of the 2021 Regular Session as “Beau’s Law.”