Washington, DC (STL.News) Louisiana Congressman, Steve Scalise released the following statement regarding public health crisis created by the coronavirus:

Democrats are taking advantage of a public health crisis in order to push insane far-left policies like opening up funding for sanctuary cities, same-day voter registration, and funding for climate change studies.

Speaker Pelosi has delayed progress on the critical Coronavirus Phase III legislation in order to introduce the far-left “Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act.”

Speaker Pelosi’s bill includes, but is not limited to, the following provisions:

GREEN NEW DEAL

Authorizes $1 billion for a Department of Transportation (DOT) program to purchase aircraft from carriers in exchange for a commitment to purchase fuel efficient aircraft.

Authorizes $100 million for research into sustainable aviation fuels.

Requires airline carriers receiving assistance – for their workers – to fully offset carbon emissions for domestic flights beginning in 2025.

Requires airlines to provide passengers with information regarding greenhouse gas emissions resulting from flights.

Requires a DOT study into climate change mitigation efforts.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Permanently requires all publicly traded companies to disclose board of director diversity statistics.

Permanently dictates who can serve on boards of directors for companies that accept federal aid for coronavirus.

Permanently requires mandatory disclosure on supply chain management.

Permanently requires the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion to publish “best practices” every three years for new mandatory diversity disclosure requirements for publicly traded companies.

Bans all federal rulemaking including non-coronavirus proposals for the duration of, and extending 30 days after, an emergency designation.

LABOR

All businesses receiving federal aid for coronavirus must permanently raise their minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Nullifies a White House Executive Order on federal collective bargaining and codifying taxpayer-funded union official time.

Requires unions to have a seat on airline corporate boards (the Railway Labor Act).

Corporations applying for federal aid must:

Be banned from federal lobbying.

Disclose all political expenditures and any political expenditures the corporation intends to make in the forthcoming year.

Provide workforce demographic information on race, sex, etc.

Provide workforce compensation data.

Include information on “workforce culture and empowerment” including how many work-life balance activities they’re doing.

Provide information on any workplace harassment in the previous 5 fiscal years.

Provide information about policies the company has related to fostering a sense of purpose in the workplace.

Provide workplace safety data on OSHA injuries and illnesses, citations, etc.

IMMIGRATION & HOMELAND SECURITY

Automatically extends nonimmigrant visas, temporary protected status, and employment authorizations for the same time period as initially granted for any individual whose status expires 30 days prior to enactment, OR at any point within the next year.

Opens up funding for sanctuary cities via distributing Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program funding based on FY2016 allocations.

Does not include language requested by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to ensure that DHS doctors can treat patients across state lines.

Limits U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) ability to shut down processing centers if there is a health crisis on the border and requires CBP to assure the timely adjudication of asylum applications.

The above provisions are hardly a comprehensive list of Democrats’ insanely partisan provisions, most of which have nothing to do with helping American families and businesses respond to coronavirus. Please see the following additional resources documenting provisions to:

Bail out the postal service.

Require early voting and same-day voter registration.

Modify retirement plans for community journalists.

Require intrusive corporate diversity reporting burdens.

The American people need help now. The American people do not need funding for climate change studies or reporting requirements on work-life balance activities. Every hour that Speaker Pelosi delays progress on the Coronavirus Phase III legislation in order to push unrelated far-left policies will cost our citizens and our businesses dearly.

