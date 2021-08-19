Louisiana: 2 Members of Governor’s Staff Test Positive for COVID

August 19, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Baton Rouge,  LA (STL.News) Two members of the Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office have tested positive for COVID-19.  The employees have been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed.  The employees are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

About Maryam Shah 5160 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

