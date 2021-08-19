Louisiana: 2 Members of Governor’s Staff Test Positive for COVID

Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Two members of the Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees have been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed. The employees are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.