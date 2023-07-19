Los Incas – Peruvian Restaurant Opens in O’Fallon

Los Incas is a Peruvian restaurant that opened in O’Fallon on May 27, 2023, with excellent online reviews.

O’Fallon, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reported the opening of a new Peruvian restaurant in O’Fallon named Los Incas.

The owners are Rafael Delacruz and Luis Moreno, both migrants from Peru.

When we met the owners, we had to ask them to describe Peruvian food. They are proud of their country and its cuisine and happy to talk about Peruvian food.

According to St. Louis Restaurant Review article, they have filed for their alcohol license and waiting for approval.

They offer online ordering and delivery using GrubHub but will probably expand to additional platforms.

According to Wikipedia, Peruvian cuisine is influenced by Europe cuisines, including Spanish and Italian, as well as China, Japan, Africa, and West Africa. The everyday staples used are corn, potatoes and other tubers, Amaranthaceae, legumes (beans and lupins), rice, wheat, and meats such as beef, pork, and chicken.

Los Incas Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – Noon – 8:00 pm

– Noon – 8:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Los Incas Restaurant address and phone:

4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard

O’Fallon, MO 63368

Phone: +1 636-244-0326