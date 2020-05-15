Los Angeles Police Department News: Fatal Hit and Run on May 13th

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department‘s Central Traffic Division are investigating a hit and run traffic collision that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old man.

On May 13, 2020, around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision at the intersection of Main Street and 47th Place. Preliminary investigation determined the driver of a light-colored sedan, traveling northbound on Main Street, struck a pedestrian crossing Main Street in a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian was then struck by another unknown type of vehicle traveling southbound on Main Street. Both drivers fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid to the severely injured pedestrian.

Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and pronounced the male victim dead at scene. His identity has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

The City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund in April 2015. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose De Leon at (213) 833-3713, or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 486-3713. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an onlinetip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.