Los Angeles, CA Police Department Reports 3rd Positive COVID-19

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a third employee who has a confirmed case of COVID-19. A uniformed officer assigned to our Central Division exhibited symptoms that were characteristic of the disease earlier this week, and was sent home when a Supervisor became aware.

The Department has since disinfected all of the individual’s work spaces and any common areas within Central Division. We have also identified anyone who may have come in contact with the employee and directed them to a contract healthcare provider for evaluation.

The Department has established guidelines for all employees who either exhibit symptoms of the virus or come in contact with someone who may be infected.

With our men and women on the front lines of this crisis, providing critical services to our city, we recognize more employees may contract Coronavirus. We will continue to ensure all facilities are clean and safe while tending to the well-being of our team.