Lockheed Martin To Host Virtual Annual Meeting

BETHESDA, MD (STL.News) Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted exclusively online by remote communication due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and government-recommended and required limits on gatherings and events. A virtual event will assist in protecting the health and safety of the Corporation’s stockholders, employees and the community.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders attending the Annual Meeting virtually can vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions below.

To access the virtual meeting please go to: www.meetingcenter.io/207456471. To login to the virtual meeting, you will be required to have a control number and the meeting password, LMT2020. If you do not have a control number, you may attend as a guest but will not have the option to vote or ask questions at the virtual Annual Meeting.

Attending the Meeting as a Registered Stockholder (your shares are held in your name)

Registered stockholders as of the close of business on Feb. 24, 2020, (the record date) will be able to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. For registered stockholders, your control number can be found on your proxy card or notice, or email you previously received.

Registering to Attend the Meeting as a Beneficial Owner (your shares are held through a broker, bank or nominee)

Beneficial owners as of the record date must register in advance to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. To register you must obtain a legally valid proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee and present it to our transfer agent, Computershare. After you have received a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, it should be emailed to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled “Legal Proxy” in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other agent of your valid proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other agent with your valid proxy attached, or an image of your valid proxy attached to your email or included in your mailing). Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5 p.m. EDT, on Monday, April 20, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare.

Submitting Questions at the Meeting

Stockholders attending the meeting as a registered stockholder or registered beneficial owner will be able to submit questions at www.meetingcenter.io/207456471. Lockheed Martin will hold a general discussion session at the conclusion of the meeting during which we intend to answer pertinent questions submitted during the meeting, as time permits.

Technical Support

Online access to the live audio webcast will open at 7:45 a.m. EDT on April 23, 2020, to allow time for you to log in and test your device’s audio system. We encourage you to access the meeting in advance of the start time. If you need technical support after you access the webcast, click the “Support” link in the upper right of the broadcast screen.

The proxy card previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the virtual-only meeting format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Corporation encourages stockholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed.