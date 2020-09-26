LIve-Fire Weapons Exercise in Arabian Gulf aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

ARABIAN GULF (STL.News) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 17. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

200917-N-FP334-2001 – YouTube video courtesy of US Navy