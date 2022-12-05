Lithium Americas falls amid judge's questions before January Thacker Pass hearing

simonkr Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) dropped 5% as a federal judge made some comments in a court filing ahead of a January hearing in regard to the Thacker Pass lithium mine case in Nevada. Judge Miranda Du in a court filing on Friday wrote the court would like to address how the Rosemont Copper Mine decision “controls the outcome of this case.” In that case, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May affirmed a 2019 decision that found the U.S. Forest Service erred in approving Hudbay Mineral’s Rosemont copper project in Arizona. The Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court’s ruling that the U.S. Forest Service relied on “incorrect assumptions” regarding its legal authority, Hudson Bay said in a press release in May. “The Court expects the parties to be prepared to address the scope of any relief that may be appropriate were the Court to agree with Environmental Plaintiffs’ arguments based on that case and remand to BLM,” Judge Du said in the court filing in regards to the Thacker Pass hearing. The Jan. 5 hearing is an important one as Lithium Americas (LAC) wants to be able to start its mining/refining operation at Thacker Pass sooner rather than later. Lithium Americas (LAC) was targeting “early works” construction at Thacker Pass for this year, according to a slide deck from late June. Lithium Americas (LAC) dropped 13% on October 7 after Judge Du set the Jan. 5 date for the hearing, disappointing investors looking for an earlier outcome. In September Judge Du denied a request from a few Native American tribes on a preliminary injunction for the Thacker Pass lithium mine. Last July Du also ruled that LAC may conduct excavation work at its Thacker Pass lithium mine site. Lithium Americas (LAC) short interest is 8.7%. Last month Lithium Americas (LAC) announced it planned to separate its North American and Argentine business units into two independent public companies.