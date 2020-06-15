Lima man Dominic Wright charged as a felon in possession of firearm

(STL.News) – Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that a federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio has returned a one-count indictment charging Dominic Wright, 25, of Lima, Ohio with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents filed in this matter, On October 16, 2019, Wright possessed a Hi-Point 380 caliber pistol and ten (10) rounds of ammunition. He was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of a 2016 conviction in Lucas County Common Pleas Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE