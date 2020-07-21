Lifetime CDL Ban for Human Trafficking Conviction Signed Into Law

(STL.News) – Attorney General Ashley Moody today released a new resource for Floridians to use for protection against fraud as the state and nation continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Scams at a Glance is a new outreach program complete with a webpage on the Florida Attorney General’s website with information about common and emerging scams. The webpage also provides downloadable brochures designed to teach consumers how to avoid falling victim to fraud. The brochures and other information on the website are available in both English and Spanish. Scams highlighted include imposter scams, tech support scams and more. Savvy consumers can stop fraud in its tracks, but they must know what to look for.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “One of the lessons we are learning from the current health crisis, is that scammers are willing to exploit any emergency to swindle consumers. Throughout this crisis, we have been working hard to stop scammers and prevent consumer fraud. I want Floridians to have the tools they need to fight back and that is why Scams at a Glance is so important. The new program is a tool of knowledge against common scams so that Floridians and their loved ones will be protected as we continue to battle the coronavirus.”

Some general signs of common scams include:

Unsolicited calls or emails;

High-pressure tactics or too-good-to-be-true offers;

Threats of loss if immediate action is not taken; and

Requests for immediate payment by wire transfer, credit, prepaid debit or gift cards.

