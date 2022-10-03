Lenders' provisional Q2 numbers indicate a strong credit growth

India ‘s largest mortgage lender on Monday said its loans assigned grew by more than 28% over the last year as per provisional numbers. The company assigned loans worth ?9,145 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 versus ?7,132 crore in the corresponding period last year. Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ?34,513 crore.

Gross income from dividend for the July-September period of this fiscal was at ?1,360 crore. The non-bank lender did not make any profits on sale of investments in the quarter under review.

Private lender

, too, posted higher-than-expected credit growth, at 19% year on year (YoY) with gross loans at ?1.63 lakh crore at the end of the September quarter, proforma numbers released to the stock exchanges showed. As per the bank, its retail credit grew by 18.7% while wholesale credit grew 20.2%.

“We believe that retail credit acceleration is mainly driven by mortgages, followed by gold and auto loans,” said Anand Dama, analyst,

. “Factoring in the strong growth momentum for the industry and the bank, we revise our credit growth for Federal Bank to 18% in FY23 from 16%.”

Though the lender’s deposit growth remained moderate at 10% YoY, with growth in retail deposits at 9% YoY. Total deposits at the September quarter stood at ?1.89 lakh crore.



Public sector lender also posted strong loan growth of 28.65% with September provisional advances at ?1.48 lakh crore versus ?1.15 lakh crore last year. Growth in deposits was much slower than that of credit at 12.58%. Total liabilities for the bank now stand at ?1.1 lakh crore.

reported further improvement in growth trajectory with gross credit rising 15.9% YoY. Deposit growth, too, was healthy at 12.5% YoY, while CASA (current account and savings account) ratio was largely stable at 35%.

“The banking sector has witnessed a gradual improvement in the systemic credit growth, which was broad-based and predominantly led by personal loans and industry segments,” said Darpin Shah of Haitong Securities.

Private sector lender

reported proforma numbers with funded assets growing at 24.8% year on year. Its total funded assets stood at ?1.45 lakh crore at the end of September 2022. It also posted strong CASA deposit growth at 37%, taking its liabilities to ?63,378 crore.

