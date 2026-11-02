Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Debuts Next-Generation Restaurant in St. Louis Area with FREE Chicken for a Year Giveaway

First newly built location featuring the brand’s new restaurant design opens in O’Fallon, Missouri, as Lee’s continues investing in and expanding across the St. Louis market

O’FALLON, MO – October 29, 2026 (STL.News) Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken is bringing a whole new look to the St. Louis area with the opening of its first newly built restaurant featuring the brand’s next-generation design. Located at 988 Bryan Road in O’Fallon, Missouri, the new location opens Monday, November 2, with a grand opening celebration planned for Wednesday, November 4. Beginning at 10 a.m., the first 250 guests will receive a special free chicken offer, and attendees will have a chance to win free Lee’s chicken for a year and other prizes.

The opening marks an exciting milestone for Lee’s as the brand celebrates 60 years of serving its Famous Recipe Chicken. The new 2,500-square-foot restaurant features a fresh, modern design that represents the future of Lee’s, while delivering the same famous chicken, homestyle sides and hospitality guests have enjoyed for generations. That commitment to quality was recently recognized locally at the 2026 St. Louis Wing Ding competition, where Lee’s earned top honors for its spicy chicken wings.

The O’Fallon opening is part of Lee’s continued investment in the greater St. Louis market. Several existing restaurants have already been remodeled, with plans to eventually update all locations in the area. Lee’s is also planning multiple new restaurant openings in the St. Louis area in the near future, further strengthening its presence and long-term investment in the region. Beyond its restaurants, Lee’s maintains a regional office in St. Louis.

“St. Louis has been a big part of Lee’s success for decades, and we’re committed to building on that,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “This new restaurant represents where we’re taking the brand, with a better experience for our guests while staying true to the food and hospitality that have made Lee’s a favorite in this community for generations. And we’re just getting started.”

A Famous Grand Opening Celebration

Lee’s is inviting the O’Fallon community to join the celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 4, beginning with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. alongside local officials and community leaders. Grand opening festivities kick off at 10 a.m., and guests can enjoy giveaways, prizes, and special activities throughout the celebration, including:

Free Chicken for the First 250 Guests: The first 250 guests, ages 18 and older, will receive a coupon for a complimentary 3-Piece Combo with a qualifying purchase on their next visit.

Free Chicken for a Year: Guests can spin to win a chance at free Lee’s chicken for a year, along with other great prizes.

KSHE 95 Live Broadcast: St. Louis rock station KSHE 95 will broadcast live from the new restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Give Back, Get a Free Drink: Guests who bring a canned food item in support of Operation Food Search will receive a FREE drink.

A Special Deal for All St. Louis Area Guests

To celebrate the new opening, Lee’s is extending the excitement across the St. Louis market with a special $5 deal available at all area locations. For a limited time, guests can enjoy two Famous Chicken Strips, an order of potato wedges, and a biscuit for just $5.

The offer gives Lee’s fans throughout the region an opportunity to join the celebration, whether they visit the new O’Fallon restaurant or their neighborhood Lee’s.

The new Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is located at 988 Bryan Road in O’Fallon, Missouri, just off Interstate 70. Restaurant hours are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, including franchise opportunities, visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

About Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken

For 60 years, Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee’s has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, more than 130 Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken locations operate in 12 U.S. states and Canada; most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.