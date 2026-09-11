How to Find the Right Lawyer for a Criminal Case

(STL.News) Choosing a criminal defense attorney is one of the more consequential decisions a person can make under pressure, and it usually has to happen quickly. The temptation is to go with whoever is available, whoever advertises the most, or whoever a well-meaning friend recommends without knowing much about criminal law. None of those are reliable methods. The attorney you choose affects not just the outcome of your case but how the entire process unfolds, including what you’re advised to say, when to negotiate, and whether to go to trial.

Most good defense attorneys make some version of their background and approach available online. Reading about Lavine Law Firm, for example, gives a sense of what to look for: the type of cases handled, the attorney’s background, and whether their stated approach matches the kind of defense you’d want. That exercise, done for multiple firms before you call anyone, helps separate firms that are positioned for your type of case from those that are not.

Match the Attorney to the Charge

Criminal law covers a range of offenses, and lawyers usually specialize even within this broad area. For example, a lawyer who mainly handles DWI cases will have developed special expertise in field sobriety tests, evidence from blood alcohol levels, and the procedure for traffic stops. A lawyer who concentrates on violent crimes will have a different kind of expertise. The same applies to drug offenses, white collar crimes, sex offenses, and cases involving juveniles. It is possible to find generalist criminal lawyers who are competent, but if the offense you have been charged with falls within a particular category, then seeking a lawyer who regularly handles that type of case will give you access to the kind of experience that is important.

Ask directly: How many cases similar to mine has he dealt with in the past year, and what has been the result in each instance? An attorney who has real experience in that area will be able to answer those questions clearly and without delay. If he avoids the issue or only gives general answers, then the lawyer probably hasn’t handled as many cases like yours as his general approach to criminal defense implies.

Assess How They Communicate

The first meeting gives you a good idea of what to expect. Did the lawyer listen or did they mostly talk? Did they pose specific questions regarding your case before making any evaluation? Did they explain the points in a clear way, or did the conversation seem as though it were put on to secure your retainer? You need someone who puts difficult questions to you at the beginning, since those are the questions a prosecutor will eventually be asking and the attorney has to know the answers before you go into court.

Response time is also important. How long did it take them to get back to you the first time you contacted them? Is the attorney accessible by email or by phone throughout the case, or is every communication routed through a paralegal? In a criminal case, things develop rapidly, and the circumstances keep changing. The longer it takes an attorney to reply, the more serious the problem becomes as the case moves forward.

Look Past the Marketing

Legal advertising is intended to get you to make calls, not to enable you to judge whether the firm is a good match for you. Large billboards, strong SEO rankings, and noticeable local advertising don’t necessarily connect to performance in court. Instead, you should check the firm’s specific case results on its website, its current rating from the bar association, and whether it has recognition from its peers rather than looking at the extent of its advertising. When a firm provides real results along with an explanation of the charge and what happened, it offers something truly useful. Conversely, a firm that only displays stock photographs and makes general statements is not.

Conclusion

An experienced lawyer for a criminal matter doesn’t have to be the most expensive, most widely advertised, or the person suggested by someone not in the legal profession. What you need is someone who has real experience in the particular kind of offense you’re facing, who communicates clearly from the very first meeting, and who has a history of achieving actual results. Finding a lawyer with all these qualities does take some time, and since the stakes are high, that time is worth spending before you make any statements on the record.