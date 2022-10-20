Learning From Bitcoin Loan Strategies – Bitcoin Magazine

Crypto

Learning From Bitcoin Loan Strategies

October 19, 2022
Alexander Graham

This is an opinion editorial by Wilbrrr Wrong, a Bitcoin pleb and economic history enthusiast.

In this article, I describe my experience in using bitcoin-collateralized loans, of the sort offered by Holdhodl or Unchained Capital. I employed these loans during the bull run of 2020-2021, using some general rules of thumb, however recently I’ve made a study which shows that they could be used with greater safety if a more systematic approach is put in place.

I’ll make the caveat at the outset that my practice may well be criticized as failing to “stay humble.” Certainly many pundits would advise against these ideas, for example in this “Once Bitten” episode with Andy Edstrom.