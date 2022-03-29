Law firm announces investigation of Barclays on behalf of investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith investigates Barclays PLC for possible violations of federal securities laws.

BENSALEM, PA (STL.News) Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announced an investigation on behalf of Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BCS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, Barclays disclosed that it had sold $15.2 billion in more structured notes and exchange-traded notes than it had registered. Barclays would repurchase the affected securities at their original price, resulting in approximately $592 million in losses.

On this news, Barclays’ share fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

SOURCE: ClassActionDaily.com