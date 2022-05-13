The Wyoming Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee Conference Generates Positive Feedback

(STL.News) Chief of Police Erick Blackburn, receiving an award at the LECC Conference, provides positive feedback on the conference.

The Wyoming Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (LECC) Conference that was held in Lander, May 3-4, 2022, was a huge success. This year’s theme was Sharing Solutions for Stronger Law Enforcement and Safer Communities.

There were eight sessions including, Seizing/Forfeiting Criminal Assets, Coping and Asking for Help After an Officer Involved Shooting, Qualified Immunity, Responding to a Mental Health Crisis, Dealing with Officer Wellness and PTSD, Recruitment and Retention, and Overdose Detection Mapping.

The conference generated positive feedback from many of the participants:

Chief of Police Scott Peters, Lander Police Department:

“The LECC Conference, co-hosted by the United States Attorney’s Office, was an excellent training opportunity and showcased the commitment to public safety partnerships among federal, state, municipal and tribal law enforcement agencies. We were honored to have the conference in Lander this year.”

United States Marshal Randall Huff:

“This is a very valuable training opportunity and great platform to highlight the exceptional criminal investigations taking place around the state. A great location to bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement for networking, collaborating, and attending topical training. The United States Attorney’s Office always does a good job sponsoring this event.”

Chief of Police Keith McPheeters, Casper Police Department

“Wyoming’s wide-open spaces and rural environment are a huge benefit to our citizens and our overall quality of life. However, these very aspects of our amazing state make the relationships that our state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies have with each other all the more important as we work together to improve public safety in Wyoming.

The Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee helps us to build, maintain, and enhance those relationships, and to provide us with consistent training and best practices by which we can, together, help to maintain the high quality of life we all enjoy in Wyoming. The LECC plays a critical role in keeping the many different and varied aspects of law enforcement in Wyoming functioning a high degree of unified professionalism.”

Acting Director Rob Chapman, Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office

“The COPS Office is grateful to have been a part of the Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee Conference. The theme of “Sharing Solutions for Stronger Law Enforcement and Safer Communities” was evident throughout the conference presentations. Law Enforcement is stronger through the teamwork of dedicated professionals.

The collaboration and transparency between the levels of law enforcement in the area (federal, state, local, tribal) and their relationships with the prosecutors/US Attorneys has certainly led to safer communities throughout the state of Wyoming.”

Chief of Police Erick Blackburn, Wind River Police Department

“I thought it was a great conference and particularly enjoyed the sessions on use of force and officer involved shootings as well as officer wellness and PTSD. These are all important matters that seem to be more prevalent than ever before in law enforcement.”

The awards dinner, which recognized the outstanding achievements of Wyoming’s law enforcement officers, was held May 3, 2022. The Award Winners press release can be found here. The LECC Conference is held each spring and aims to include law enforcement agencies from across the state.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today