Lauren Miller Involved in June 30 Crash in Phoenix Has Died

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police investigate a crash on June 30 in Phoenix, Maryland that left a woman dead.

On June 30 at 10:20 a.m., Lauren Miller (40) of the 3900 block of Emrick Lane, 21084 drove a 2002 Ford Taurus north on Jarrettsville Pike near Whitesworth Road. Miller’s car crossed the double yellow lines and struck a 2016 Isuzu truck and 2017 Ford Fusion, both in the southbound lanes of Jarrettsville Pike. Miller was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center where she remained until she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on July 5.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.

